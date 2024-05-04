Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $331.50. The company had a trading volume of 751,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.11 and its 200 day moving average is $309.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.41 and a one year high of $340.83.

Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

