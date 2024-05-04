Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $102,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. 6,621,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

