Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

