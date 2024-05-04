Coq Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $213.38 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Coq Inu has a market cap of $213.38 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Coq Inu

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000283 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $6,248,092.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

