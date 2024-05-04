Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $61.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 2,977,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,026. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 293,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.