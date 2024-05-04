crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $140.59 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99841259 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $21,763,455.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.