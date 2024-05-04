Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.93

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and traded as high as $59.00. Crystal Valley Financial shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.