CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTS updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.8 million. CTS also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-$2.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut shares of CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Trading Up 2.2 %

CTS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.59. 246,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.62.

CTS last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Insider Activity at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,896 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CTS

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

