Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Issues Earnings Results

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 14.9 %

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 2,392,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.