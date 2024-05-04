CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.90. 23,946,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $992,442,000 after purchasing an additional 305,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

