Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) PT Lowered to $62.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday.

Dayforce stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,743. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

