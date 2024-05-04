DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IVV stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The company has a market capitalization of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

