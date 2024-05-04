Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.42. Digital Ally shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 4,424 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Stories

