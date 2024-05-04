DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.96.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 6,210,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

