Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.02 and traded as high as C$6.10. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 9,891 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$167.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.14.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

