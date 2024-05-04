Electroneum Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $70.90 million and approximately $896,368.03 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002240 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,971,232,255 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

