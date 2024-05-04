Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE LLY traded down $20.94 on Friday, hitting $734.97. 4,535,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $761.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

