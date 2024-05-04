ELIS Price Reaches $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $227,620.76 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04502077 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $312,688.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

