Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Has $2.73 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store makes up approximately 2.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.8 %

CBRL stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $116.05.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.