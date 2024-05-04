Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68 to $0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million to $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.36 million. Entegris also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.730 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.91.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

