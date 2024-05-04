Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Enviri updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.05) to $0.03 EPS.
Enviri Price Performance
NYSE:NVRI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 532,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.10. Enviri has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Enviri Company Profile
