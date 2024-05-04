Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair lowered Envista from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NVST stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,218. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. Envista has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Envista by 33.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

