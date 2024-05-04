Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Robert W. Baird

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NVST stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,218. Envista has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after acquiring an additional 944,596 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,335,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,756,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 953.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $54,931,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

