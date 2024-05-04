Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $59.97. 5,617,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

