Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lowered to Sell at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.96.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 5,617,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,918. Etsy has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.