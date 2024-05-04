Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EEFT. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.89.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.24. 285,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $999,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $10,450,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

