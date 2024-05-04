Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EEFT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 285,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,910. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

