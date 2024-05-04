Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Evercore ISI

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.08.

Shares of EXPE traded down $20.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.33. 13,956,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

