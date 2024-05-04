Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. 258,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

