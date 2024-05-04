FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

