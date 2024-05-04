Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.53. 2,350,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.01 and its 200 day moving average is $239.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

