Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $385.11

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 385.11 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.90). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 389 ($4.89), with a volume of 511,084 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 385.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.99 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,379.31%.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

