First National Trust Co Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TJX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,456. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

