First National Trust Co Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. 38,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $95.23. The company has a market cap of $618.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

