First National Trust Co Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VMBS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,305. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

