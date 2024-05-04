First National Trust Co Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 1,686,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,672. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

