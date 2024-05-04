First National Trust Co Sells 34,794 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,794 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 10,184.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,078. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

