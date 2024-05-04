First National Trust Co Sells 8,018 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 4.0 %

CAH traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.