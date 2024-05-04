Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 211.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 956,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 944,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Flex by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 665,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

