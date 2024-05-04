Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4 billion-$26.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.6 billion. Flex also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 7,558,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Flex has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

