Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 7,558,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Flex has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

