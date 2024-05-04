Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $55.00 at TD Cowen

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 964,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,923. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Flowserve has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $49.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,573,000 after acquiring an additional 144,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after acquiring an additional 246,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $59,261,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,296,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

