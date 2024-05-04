FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Get FormFactor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Price Performance

FormFactor stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 1,045,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,847. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,580. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in FormFactor by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after buying an additional 131,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 834,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.