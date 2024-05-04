FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of FORM stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,398,580. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $15,484,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,862,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.