Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 455 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,257,876 shares of company stock worth $613,168,252. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $10.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.96. 16,489,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,698,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.