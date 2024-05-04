Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,896,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $120,746,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $75,698,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Fortinet by 358.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

