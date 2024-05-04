Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 766,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,420,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 155,286 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.5% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 277,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 5,440,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.