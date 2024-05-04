FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

MPWR traded down $5.67 on Friday, hitting $707.22. 585,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $678.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

