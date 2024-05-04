FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

KYN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,846. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

