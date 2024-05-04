FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases 4,532 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $48,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

